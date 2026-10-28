‘I wanted to explore human emotions, death and grief, ’ says filmmaker Ritwik Baiju

Sunday brought rain to Thiruvananthapuram, draping the city in grey. Inside Nila Theatre, ‘Kochu Lokavum Kunju Manushyarum’ seemed to share the melancholy of the day. The film’s world of human relationships, with all their intimacy, conflict and pain, carried a poignancy that was hard to put into words.

For Ritwik Baiju, ‘Kochu Lokavum Kunju Manushyarum’ is a long-cherished dream finally finding its way to the silver screen. He began as an assistant director on ‘Ritu’ and went on to work on films such as ‘Pattom Pole’, ‘Action Hero Biju’, ‘Nonsense’, ‘Oru Njayarazhcha and ‘Kasiminte Kadal’.

His own directorial work includes the short films ‘Rope’, ‘Chilappol Chilar’ and ‘Pakalukalude Rani’, while his documentary ‘Jeevanulla Swapnangal’ won a Kerala State Television Award.

With ‘Kochu Lokavum Kunju Manushyarum’, he takes his first step into independent feature filmmaking, backed by a handful of friends who pooled their resources through crowdfunding. In a chat with TNIE, Ritwik talks about the making of the film and his pursuit of meaningful cinema.

How did the idea for this feature film come about?

The idea came from my own experiences and the people I have observed. I wanted to explore human emotions, death and grief. The film revolves around a mother and two children. After the sudden death of her sister, Kavitha brings her five-year-old niece Ammu, who is unwell, into her home and takes on the role of her mother. But this brings its own challenges, as Kavitha’s son Appu begins to feel insecure about sharing his mother’s love and attention. Through the small conflicts that arise within this family, the film explores how each of them experiences and responds to grief and change.