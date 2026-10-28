Remembering the ‘radical’ Ramanathan

Some musicians command a devoted following in their lifetimes. For others, true recognition comes only after their passing. Carnatic doyen M D Ramanathan, aka MDR, belonged to the latter category.

Keeping such legacies alive falls to students and admirers who carry the music forward. R Krishnamoorthy of Tripunithura is one such devotee.

For 23 years, the retired art teacher has been observing ‘MDR Day’ to keep alive the legacy of the nonconformist musician through talks, discussions and kacheris.

The 23rd edition was held on Sunday at NM Food World in Tripunithura, bringing together old-timers and young music explorers, including schoolchildren.

“I have been organising it every year in Tripunithura for the past two decades. Only once did I take the event to Kozhikode when some fans there requested it,” says Krishnamoorthy.

MDR, who hailed from Palakkad, divided the Carnatic music world with his unconventional style — slow-paced, sometimes seemingly incoherent, and unmistakably individual. Yet, over the years, he cultivated a niche but devoted following.

Krishnamoorthy has admired MDR since childhood. He first heard the musician when he was in Class 7. One afternoon, after returning from school, he switched on the radio around 4pm. A concert was on, and he found himself drawn into the music.

“I got immersed in it. It was only when it ended that I heard the name M D Ramanathan,” he recalls.