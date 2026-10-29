Keralam’s junior roll ball team skates its way to a national bronze

Gliding on wheels, picking up speed and maintaining balance may seem effortlessly cool, but mastering roller-skating takes intense practice. The thrill takes time.

Now add a ball, opponents and a goalpost, and the challenge gets a whole lot tougher. That is Roll Ball, an indigenous Indian sport that combines skating with elements of basketball, handball and throwball, which is fast gaining global popularity.

Keralam has been upping its game too. And recently, the state’s junior boys’ team won bronze at the Junior Roll Ball Nationals in Coimbatore — its podium finish at this level.

Coached by Dr A Nazar and captained by Jonathan Edwards of Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram, the team topped its pool-stage league, beat Maharashtra 7–5 in the quarter-finals and lost to Rajasthan in the semi-finals. It then bounced back to beat hosts Tamil Nadu 4–3 in the bronze-medal match.

Roll Ball is played between two teams of 12 players. Six players from each side take the court — five outfield players and a goalkeeper — while the remaining six wait in reserve.

Players pass a handball-sized ball or bounce it on the ground while skating, and cannot hold it for more than three seconds. Matches are played on a 40m x 20m court over two 20-minute halves.

The sport originated in Pune in 2003. The Roll Ball Federation of India standardised the rules and hosted the first World Championship in 2011.

The International Roll Ball Federation now spans Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, with India remaining one of the favourites.