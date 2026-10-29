PSC protesters feel let down by politicians, activists in Kerala

The footpath outside the Kerala Secretariat has witnessed its share of high-profile protests, from the ‘Nilpu Samaram’ led by C K Janu to the recent agitation by ASHA workers. And for some protesters, making their voices heard has meant going to extraordinary lengths.

For 114 days, candidates on the Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) PSC rank list staged a protest at Statue Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding that the government address their grievances.

Their agitation drew little attention until October 27, when S Valarmathi, secretary of the All Kerala Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) Rank Holders’ Association, got her head publicly tonsured and announced a fast unto death.

It was a desperate attempt to make visible a struggle that had remained largely unnoticed — even by activists and political figures who had rallied behind the CJP-led protests in Delhi. Some, the protesters here note, even took flights to express solidarity.

Over the past few months, the PSC job aspirants have resorted to various forms of symbolic protest. They have eaten soil outside the Secretariat and knelt on pieces of rock salt. Yet, they say, the authorities have offered no concrete response.

Valarmathi’s head-shaving brought their grievances into sharper focus. Her friend Athira Mohan, who features on the rank list, recalls the indignities the protesters have endured.

“We were running from one minister to another till some days ago. The same leaders who expressed solidarity with us when in opposition are now avoiding or ignoring us,” she says.

“We kept a low profile during the 45 days sought by the new UDF-led government to study the issue.”