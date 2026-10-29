Making room for play in acting

In Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, when a ‘Chakyar Koothu’ performance suddenly appears on screen, one thing no one questions is the authenticity of the performer. Actor Shyam Mohan becomes a Chakyar Koothu artist in the role, his diction, his mannerisms, the way he moves — all something unique to his role as Hari.

That is why, when he transforms mid-fight into a ‘Kantara-like’ outburst as an angry elder brother, the audience laughs with the film rather than at it.

Though brief, Shyam’s portrayal of a Chakyar Koothu practitioner left an impression among the audience, as he effortlessly captured the art form’s demanding facial expressions.

Since the film’s release, Shyam has credited his acting trainer, Ajithlal Sivalal, for grasping the nuances of this traditional art form.

For Ajithlal, training actors is not something new; it evolved from his own experiences in the theatre and cinema world. It began with acting in school dramas and theatre productions, and later leading acting workshops.

Having entered the world of theatre clowning and cinema, Ajithlal sees actor training as an exploration rather than instruction. This is why he says his sessions don’t begin with a script. Instead, he focuses on movement, sensation, imagination and play — a way to explore one’s physicality.

He ventured into actor training with the Malayalam film ‘Christy’, starring Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan and directed by debutant Alvin Henry. “Though the film did not fare well at the box office, the project marked an important step in my work as an acting coach,” he says.

Since then, he has continued to work with performers across projects, adapting his approach to suit the demands of each role. He has collaborated with many actors behind the scenes.

For him, the process begins with understanding what an actor can bring to a character. An actor preparing for a role does more than memorise lines, he declares.