Between abstraction and realism, a study in movement

Black and white, in Movement 2.0, is less a limitation of palette than a way of thinking about form. With colour stripped away, the paintings rely on the interplay of light and dark, the sweep of a brushstroke, the energy of a gesture and the silence of the untouched canvas.

What remains is the essence of a subject, caught somewhere between the recognisable and the abstract.

For Mahinth Gokul, this pared-back approach is a way of capturing a subject without describing every detail. His oil and acrylic paintings explore the point at which familiar forms begin to dissolve into abstraction, drawing inspiration from Japanese sumi-e ink painting and Chinese calligraphy.

These ideas come together in Movement 2.0, his seventh solo exhibition, on view at Maverick Studio & Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The core idea of my art is always to capture the interplay between abstraction and realism, along with the movement of nature. I want to show the essence of a subject and its inherent movement in a minimalist way,” says Gokul.

The title, Movement 2.0, presented by ORA – An Artist’s Home, refers to two kinds of movement: the motion inherent in the paintings and the response they evoke in those who look at them. Gokul seeks to give visible form to the first, leaving the second to unfold in the viewer’s mind.

“Even within what appears motionless, movement continues. The artist merely gives visible form to that invisible movement,” he says.

There is, however, a departure from the monochrome palette. Among the 25 paintings on display is an acrylic work on plastic that changes colour with the viewer’s position.