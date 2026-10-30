When parental love needs boundaries: Lessons from Kerala’s teen road tragedies

Two fatal road accidents involving teenagers in Keralam have reignited a debate on parenting, privilege and accountability.

On October 11 in Nedumbassery, a speeding premium car allegedly driven by 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev rammed a scooter, killing three people. The car had reportedly been gifted to him by his mother on his birthday.

On October 25 in Cheranalloor, a luxury sedan allegedly driven by a 17-year-old fatally knocked down Jayabalakrishnan, 55, who ran a wayside eatery in Chittoor. The incident triggered public outrage and demands for stringent action against the minor’s guardian.

On October 27 in Kozhikode, a 16-year-old student died after the vehicle he was riding crashed into a roadside wall. Ajal was returning from a gym with two other minors. He was not wearing a helmet, and succumbed to head injury. His father was booked.

Such accidents are not new. Figures from the Integrated Road Accident Database show 646 accidents caused by minors in Kerala in 2023-24. Yet teenagers continue to take vehicles onto the road, and some even post their “adventures” on social media.

A 52-year-old woman was recently booked by the Adoor traffic police for allegedly allowing her 16-year-old son to drive a car. The minor was found posting videos of his trips in a car and a motorcycle on social media.

Notably, the Cheranalloor case adds another dimension. The minor reportedly told police he had learnt to drive from YouTube videos, while his father, an additional district judge, said he was unaware his son had taken the car.

Together, the cases raise questions about supervision, access to vehicles and the gap between a teenager’s confidence and competence.

More importantly, many parents have been left with an unsettling thought: “What if it was our child?” And this is a worry that extends well beyond road safety.

At the core of the debate, experts point out, is the difference between gentle and permissive parenting. The former emphasises empathy, respectful communication and age-appropriate boundaries. The latter offers warmth without adequate limits or supervision.

Senior consultant psychiatrist Dr C J John says parenting is more than fulfilling wishes. “There is nothing wrong with giving children incentives or encouragement, but these must be based on what they actually need — not just what they want,” he says.