Five Indian curries among the world’s best stews

Keema

Ingredients

Oil: 4-5 tbsp Green cardamom: 5 Cloves: 5 Cinnamon: 2 (small) Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Black cardamoms: 2 Peppercorns: 8 Red chillies: 3 Onions: 2 (chopped) Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tsp Minced meat: 500 gm (goat or lamb) Turmeric powder: ½ tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp Coriander powder: 2 tsp Cumin powder: ½ tsp Garam masala: ¾ tsp Kasuri methi: 1 tsp Tomatoes: 2 (sliced) Green peas: 120

Green chillies: 2

Method

Heat oil in a kadai, add cumin, green and black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, peppercorns and red chillies. Stir well and add chopped onions. Cook on medium heat till onions turn light brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and stir for 2-3 minutes. Add the minced mutton. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and stir for 4 minutes. Cover and cook on low heat for 4 minutes, till keema turns brown. Add the tomato slices, garam masala, kasuri methi and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften. Now add the peas and stir for a few minutes. Add 250- 300 ml water, cover and cook until the meat turns tender. Add coriander leaves to garnish.

Rogan Josh

Ingredients

Mutton: 500g (chopped into

medium-sized pieces)

Mutton stock: ¼ cup

Mustard oil: ½ cup

Cloves: 3-4

Green cardamom: 1-2

Cinnamon: 1 inch

Curd: ½ cup

Saffron: A few strands

Dried ginger powder: 1 tsp

Fennel powder: 1 tsp

Asafoetida: ¼ tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 ½ tbsp

Salt: to taste

Ghee: ½ cup

Ratanjot/ Alkanet root: 1-2

Method

Add mustard oil, cloves, green cardamom and cinnamon to a pan. Sauté well. Once the spices are fragrant, add the mutton and sear for 5 minutes, until the meat turns brown. In a bowl, take curd, saffron strands, dried ginger powder, fennel powder, asafoetida, Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. Add it to the meat. Add mutton stock to the mix. Stir every 5 minutes and cook till the meat is tender. In a pan, add ratanjot in ghee. Once it turns lighter, transfer it into the saucepan. Serve hot with naan, rice or roti.