Hearth: The heart of home

Once relegated to a separate back room where the hard work of cooking took place, the kitchen is now becoming the core of home design.

In modern homes, these busy spaces are evolving into shared areas meant for socialising as much as functionality, while elements of the traditional kitchen are being repurposed for aesthetics.

This evolution, says architect Vinu Daniel, began with people adopting European design sensibilities in Indian homes. “Kitchens slowly became more open and minimal, where the person toiling doesn’t become invisible,” says the founder of Wallmakers. “The idea was that it is a shared space where people congregate and work together.”

However, he notes, many are still hesitant to embrace the idea of an open kitchen for fear of not being able to keep it neat every day. “But if it’s not a one-person job, and more of a family activity, how dirty can a kitchen be?” he wonders.

For those who remain concerned about keeping the kitchen pristine, some opt for a small work area with a pantry that can also function as a second kitchen, he says. “The kitchen, actually, should always be the centre of the home. Where people naturally flock to. Ventilated and suitable for the character of the home and the family,” Vinu asserts.

Architect and creative designer of Thought Parallels, Shabna Nikhil, agrees that functionality should remain at the heart of kitchen design. “A kitchen should always be primarily functional. That is crucial, and aesthetics comes after that,” she says. “Embrace technology for a functional kitchen. Anything that makes the job easier for you, especially in a household where everyone is working.”