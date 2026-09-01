Michael Jackson is my biggest inspiration, says singer Mary Ann Alexander

People who discover music on a phone screen are highly likely to have come across Mary Ann Alexander — a girl humming a tune, strumming her guitar or ukulele, while covering R&B favourites or casually dropping an original song.

The Thiruvananthapuram-born singer grew up around the Malayalam music industry, accompanying her father, playback singer Alex, to recording studios and finding her own voice along the way.

Today, her simple, easy-going videos on YouTube and Instagram have gradually grown into a musical journey that has taken her beyond the borders. She was officially introduced to the wider Malayali audience when she sang ‘Sthuthi’ from ‘Bougainvillaea’, in collaboration with Sushin Shyam.

Her gentle, whimsical voice, layered with rhythmic beats and dreamy sounds, has found an audience worldwide, and yet her music videos remind everyone of her roots in Kerala.

As she continues to explore pop and R&B in her own style, Mary Ann sits down with TNIE to talk about her career and finding her place in a changing music landscape.

How did you begin your journey in the music industry?

When I was younger, my father would take me to the recording studios. I would go with him, sit in the studios and observe his process. He is someone who makes everything feel lighter and easier and has inspired me a lot in that way.

Also, from a young age, I was part of several small projects — singing in advertisements, church-related devotional songs, children’s CDs like ‘Manjadi’...

If not for those childhood opportunities, it would have been very intimidating to go into a studio and sing in front of a mic now.