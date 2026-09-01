Onam with love from Arunachal Pradesh

As ‘Varuthantoppam Olichu Chadiya Thankamme’ rings out, boys in mundu spring into a full-throttle folk routine — shoulders bouncing, mundu hitched up, moving with the kind of infectious energy Kalabhavan Mani’s songs have long brought to stages and crowds across Kerala.

Then come ‘Njanum Ente Aliyanum Koodi’ and ‘Arippodi Jeerakam’, the latter taken over by a group of girls who carry the same raw energy — only this time, thousands of kilometres away from Kerala.

The music soon takes off in every direction. The Instagram favourite ‘Kaavane’ gives way to ‘Pottu Kuthedi’ and the ‘Gumma gumma’ refrain of ‘Ollulleru’. For nearly eight minutes, Malayalam folk, film nostalgia and social-media favourites tumble into one another, with the children singing along and switching steps as the songs change.

The dancers are students of NSCBAV School in Karo, a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district. Their unlikely Malayalam medley was part of the school’s Onam celebration, put together with 28-year-old Malayali teacher Ali Ashqar from Areekode in Malappuram.

But he never imagined that the celebration would carry the little school far beyond the hills of Karo and onto millions of phone screens.