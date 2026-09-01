The plant that dances with light

If you are looking for an indoor plant that can brighten up a corner without demanding too much space or attention, Calathea is worth considering.

Popular for its beautifully patterned foliage, this tropical plant can add colour even when it is not in bloom. Calathea belongs to the Marantaceae family and is native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, where it grows close to the forest floor, under the shade of taller trees.

The plant’s biggest attraction is its leaves. Depending on the variety, they can feature patterns and combinations of dark and light green, silver, cream, pink, and purple.

Some varieties have leaves with strikingly coloured undersides, creating an interesting contrast when the foliage moves. Its leaves move in response to changes in light, folding upwards as evening approaches and opening out again during the day. This daily movement has earned it the popular name ‘prayer plant’.