The plant that dances with light

If you are looking for an indoor plant that can brighten up a corner without demanding too much space or attention, Calathea is worth considering.
Popular for its beautifully patterned foliage, this tropical plant can add colour even when it is not in bloom. Calathea belongs to the Marantaceae family and is native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, where it grows close to the forest floor, under the shade of taller trees.
The plant’s biggest attraction is its leaves. Depending on the variety, they can feature patterns and combinations of dark and light green, silver, cream, pink, and purple.
Some varieties have leaves with strikingly coloured undersides, creating an interesting contrast when the foliage moves. Its leaves move in response to changes in light, folding upwards as evening approaches and opening out again during the day. This daily movement has earned it the popular name ‘prayer plant’.
Calatheas can sit comfortably on shelves, work desks, centre tables, or in small indoor gardens, bringing a little of the forest indoors. The plant is also considered non-toxic to cats and dogs, making it a good option for homes with pets.
Bright but indirect light is ideal. A north- or east-facing window can work well, while direct afternoon sunlight can scorch the leaves. Interestingly, varieties with darker foliage generally tolerate lower light better. Calatheas also love humidity, so they tend to thrive in naturally humid parts of India. In drier interiors, grouping plants together, placing the pot over a pebble-and-water tray, or using a humidifier can help.
The soil should remain moist but never soggy. Allow the top layer to dry slightly before watering again and ensure excess water drains away. Filtered or dechlorinated water is preferable, as mineral-heavy water can sometimes cause brown leaf tips. Yellowing leaves and a darkened base, meanwhile, can indicate overwatering and poor drainage.
With the right balance of light, water, and humidity, Calathea can be a rewarding indoor companion. And even when it appears to have lost most of its leaves, the plant can often bounce back with proper care. Its colourful foliage and gentle daily movements make it a little more interesting than your average houseplant — almost as if it has a personality of its own.