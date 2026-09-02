Manjadikuru makes a red-hot comeback this onam

Besides the crispy ghee roast from a nearby restaurant and the knick-knack stores on the premises, a big attraction for us children visiting the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple was an uruli filled with glossy, crimson-red ‘manjadikuru’, aka red lucky seeds.

The seeds would be small, oval to lens-shaped, like plump, double-convex discs, rounded on both sides. Their hard, smooth and shiny seed coat looked almost polished, resembling tiny glass beads or gemstones.

We would put a few coins in it and scoop up the seeds three times. Watching the tiny red beads roll through our fingers was one of our favourite activities.

Amma would explain to say it was a way of indulging the mischievousness of the child deity, and the mischievous child within us.

Since Guruvayurappan is worshipped as Bala Krishna, it is believed that he loves playing with these small, rolling seeds. Scooping them up and letting them cascade back into the uruli was, in a way, our own little game with him.

The ritual is also believed to ward off negative energy and the evil eye, with manjadikuru traditionally associated with protection, good fortune and wellness.

This Onam, the manjadikuru, which was once widely used in the pallanguzhi board game, made a brilliant comeback. It found new interpretations in fashion as well. Perhaps costumes and jewellery featuring the beads were the ‘variety items’ of the season.