Meme factories join the ‘hunt’ for Kurup

Over the past week, Kerala found itself hunting for Sukumara Kurup again.

Regional news channels competed to track down the state’s most elusive fugitive, with one of them pursuing his supposed trail all the way to Brunei.

It even flashed photographs of a man, claiming that he matched the known characteristics of Kurup.

Four decades after he allegedly staged his disappearance following the murder of Chacko — a man of similar build — as part of an insurance fraud, Kurup remains one of Kerala’s most enduring mysteries.

The case has inspired three films, and spurred countless speculative reports about his whereabouts.

This time, as the news spread, social media quickly joined the hunt. The result was a torrent of trolls and memes even as the story began to unravel.

A native of Wadakkanchery claimed that the man being identified as Kurup was actually his brother.

Much of the humour was aimed at TRP-harvesting. One widely used visual came from the 1991 comedy ‘Mookilla Rajyathu’, featuring actors Thilakan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Siddique and Mukesh.

In the meme, three of them, named as news channels, are wondering about the whereabouts of the fourth character — Kurup, of course.

Other memes took aim at the enthusiasm surrounding the alleged sighting. News channel anchors, of course, were not spared.

Another one showed Kurup bearing a striking resemblance to a former minister, with the caption: ‘Kurup found within Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits.’

Yet another showed an anchor declaring, ‘Kurupe, kali mathiyakkaam’, against a visual from a Dulquer Salmaan film.

Even babies were dragged into the investigation. One meme showed police confronting an adorable-looking child, who insists he knows nothing about ‘Kurup’ but is familiar with only ‘kurukku’ (porridge) and ‘murukku’ (a traditional snack).