A 17th-Century Kochi Drawn Into Life

It took Rahul Riji Nair almost four years, close to 10,000 hand-drawn frames, and a 15-member team to make a 14-minute film. For this, he learnt animation from scratch, changed his approach to filmmaking—all to bring to life a 17th-century Kochi that would become the premise of his story. Now, ‘Kingara Kavyam’ (Poem of The Enslaved) is taking him to the international finals of the DigiCon6 Asia Awards to be held in Japan.

The animated short recently won the ‘India Gold’ at the 28th DigiCon6 Asia Awards and will represent India at the finals, competing alongside winners from 14 countries across Asia. It is another major recognition for Rahul, a filmmaker who has already received national, state and Kerala Film Critics’ awards.

“When the organisers informed us that our movie won, we stood there wondering, does our movie really have what it takes to compete alongside animated movies from Japan and Korea?” he laughs; the disbelief and excitement were palpable in his voice.

Kingara Kavyam, a story set in 17th-century Kochi, revolves around the life of a ‘Kappiri’, a slave brought to Kerala from Africa by the Dutch and Kunjala, a local woman. “This film is an exploration of love and resilience woven into Kerala’s turbulent history, brought alive through the enchanting lens of magical realism.”

For someone who has been actively making live-action movies and series, the shift to animation was entirely new. “I am not an animator, but I always wished to give it a shot at making an animated movie.” He got down to the task of learning the basics of animation through YouTube tutorials during the Covid-19 lockdown. This was also when he developed the story of Kingara Kavyam.

Rahul completed the storyline at the writing stage itself. Then came the storyboarding, followed by the visual development. To give life to his vision, he collaborated with Carmond Infinity, a Kochi-based animation studio. “We were a 15-member team that worked on this project, full time.”