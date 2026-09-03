IAF Museum in Akkulam gets Rafale, new exhibits and flight simulator

At the entrance to the Indian Air Force Museum at Akkulam, the Rafale commands attention. With the Operation Sindoor air strikes still being discussed, there is an aura of awe around it.
One of the most recognisable beasts of the Indian Air Force’s modern combat fleet, no doubt, the multirole fighter model is an instant draw at the newly refurbished facility.
Its presence is matched by a real R-27 ER1 air-to-air missile displayed nearby, carrying its own piece of recent combat history. The same kind that was used by MiG-21 Bison pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 in February 2019.
Then there is the KM1 ejection seat, fitted to an earlier variant of the MiG-21. The aircraft may have been phased out, but its ejection seat is very much in demand — for the clicks.
“This corner where the Rafale and the ejection seat is kept has been arranged as a selfie point for museum visitors,” said Southern Air Command Chief Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann, as he re-dedicated the refurbished museum to the public on Wednesday.
The museum was opened in 2021 in association with the tourism department. “But it was mostly mementos and exhibits. Now, we have procured several equipment that were part of our armament stock. These are now on display. They explain the history and operations of IAF better,” says Air Marshal Mann, a decorated fighter pilot.
The change is immediately apparent. The museum now has a more structured display, bringing together aircraft, weaponry, uniforms, photographs and accounts of the force’s operations.
The showrooms on the first floor are flanked by UB-16 rocket pods, once fitted on aircraft such as MiG-21s and Su-25s.
Nearby stands a half-scale model of the BrahMos, towering over the ground floor and offering a sense of the missile’s formidable proportions.
A scaled model of the Su-30, the fighter capable of carrying the BrahMos, occupies one of the museum’s main rooms.
The exhibits range from altimeters and missiles to aircraft components, guns and bullets. There is also a capsule history of the IAF’s operations, from the Indo-Pak wars to Operation Sindoor, alongside accounts of the rescues and relief missions undertaken by the force during disasters across the country.
“All these were carefully sorted out,” says Air Marshal Mann.
The history of the IAF and the flags of its five commands are also part of the display.
For younger visitors, however, it is the human side of the force that may prove more intriguing. One enclosure displays the uniforms worn by air force personnel in different units, including the G-suit worn by Su-30 pilots to cope with the intense gravitational forces generated during high-speed manoeuvres.
There is also the combat attire of the elite Garud commando force.
The museum is also looking beyond exhibits. Motivational lectures and a touchscreen information board offer visitors guidance on joining the armed forces.
“These are primarily made keeping in mind the youngsters whom we would increasingly interact with as part of the museum activities,” says an IAF officer.
The biggest crowd-puller could well be the flight simulation room. Here, visitors can take the controls of the aircraft of their choice.
A cockpit model, coupled with simulation screens, creates an immersive experience, allowing visitors in the pilot’s seat to get a sense of the nuances of flying a fighter aircraft.
“We will be constantly updating the info at the museum, though the maintenance is the onus of the DTPC. There are also plans to expand, and to make the museum world-class or at par with the other well-organised IAF museums across India. The chief minister too had evinced that interest,” says Air Marshal Mann.
As he continues to explain exhibits, some school students and NCC cadets approach.
“What does it actually take to become a fighter pilot?” asks one of them.
Air Marshal Mann smiles: “This interest is what the museum aims to kindle.”
He then turns to the youngster and begins answering the question.