IAF Museum in Akkulam gets Rafale, new exhibits and flight simulator

At the entrance to the Indian Air Force Museum at Akkulam, the Rafale commands attention. With the Operation Sindoor air strikes still being discussed, there is an aura of awe around it.

One of the most recognisable beasts of the Indian Air Force’s modern combat fleet, no doubt, the multirole fighter model is an instant draw at the newly refurbished facility.

Its presence is matched by a real R-27 ER1 air-to-air missile displayed nearby, carrying its own piece of recent combat history. The same kind that was used by MiG-21 Bison pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 in February 2019.

Then there is the KM1 ejection seat, fitted to an earlier variant of the MiG-21. The aircraft may have been phased out, but its ejection seat is very much in demand — for the clicks.

“This corner where the Rafale and the ejection seat is kept has been arranged as a selfie point for museum visitors,” said Southern Air Command Chief Air Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann, as he re-dedicated the refurbished museum to the public on Wednesday.

The museum was opened in 2021 in association with the tourism department. “But it was mostly mementos and exhibits. Now, we have procured several equipment that were part of our armament stock. These are now on display. They explain the history and operations of IAF better,” says Air Marshal Mann, a decorated fighter pilot.

The change is immediately apparent. The museum now has a more structured display, bringing together aircraft, weaponry, uniforms, photographs and accounts of the force’s operations.

The showrooms on the first floor are flanked by UB-16 rocket pods, once fitted on aircraft such as MiG-21s and Su-25s.