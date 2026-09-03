When officers cooked & slept with criminals

When the Thiruvananthapuram rural shadow police began tracking the culprits of 2016 Kilimanoor jewellery robbery case, it never crossed the minds of the team members that they would have to share bedspace with the accused and cook them food for three consecutive days.

Indeed, that was what happened when the shadow team led by Thanseem Abdul Samad stormed into an apartment where the accused were lying low after stealing about 100 sovereigns of gold and `7 lakh in cash from a jewellery owner at Kilimanoor in September 2016.

Though the cops initially were clueless about the culprits, they had finally managed to find some clues about who might have pulled off the heist. To confirm that, the shadow team was sent to Karunagapally.

There, the cops to their dread found that the gang members had all left for Bengaluru and had been living there for some time.

That was when the team members requested the intervention of IPS officer Shefeen Ahamed, who passed away on Monday. Shefeen was then working as the Thiruvananthapuram rural police chief, and it was on his insistence that the shadow team immediately left for Bengaluru on short notice.