Kerala’s moviegoers ask, why is popcorn so costly?

Once upon a time, a family outing to the cinema was a ritual. Parents, children, a few packets of popcorn and a bottle of cola. The hero and heroine would eventually get together, the children would hum the songs on the way out, and dinner would follow.

Next salary time, the family would do it all over again.

It didn’t matter if the film was great or not. What mattered was the outing — the ritual, the excitement and, above all, family fun time.

Then came the malls and multiplexes. The ritual simply moved indoors: a stroll through the mall, a movie, popcorn, cola and dinner, all under one roof.

But somewhere along the way, this became a luxury.

And this issue was raked up, yet again, by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, when he commented about popcorn prices on Tuesday.

“Popcorn worth just `25 costs over `250 in cinemas,” he quipped.

“Food items are being sold at extortionate prices in theatres. A family of four, including young children, will have to pay `1,000 for popcorn. This is not a healthy trend. Although fixing prices is not within the jurisdiction of the corporation, as a political activist, it is necessary to take a stand on such issues.”

His lament finds resonance among common people across Kerala.

“You watch a film, have a bucket of popcorn, and a cola...” smiles Rakhi Jayashankar.

“Now, it is too expensive to even think about it. Watching films at a multiplex with a family of five can cost around `3,000 to `4,000 now,” she says.

Tickets alone, she adds, cost a lot. “And then the popcorn and cola. You cannot say no to the children,” says the mother of three. “A cinema outing to a mall is clearly ultra-luxury.”

More than ticket prices, it is the rate of popcorn and colas that pinches her pocket, she says.