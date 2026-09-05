Keralam: Case registered over needle allegedly left inside newborn at Kottayam Medical College

KOTTAYAM (Keralam): The Kerala Child Rights Commission on Saturday registered a case over allegations that a needle was left inside a newborn girl's body during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital in 2025, while the hospital formed a three-member panel to investigate.

Acting Chairperson Cicily Joseph registered the case, and the commission has decided to seek reports from the Kottayam District Police Superintendent and the hospital superintendent, a press release said.

Kottayam Medical College has also appointed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, hospital sources said in Kottayam.

The committee is headed by Medical College Deputy Superintendent Dr Frederike Paul.

Dr R Beena Kumari, Head of the Department of Gynaecology, and Dr Binny John, Head of the Department of General Surgery, are the other members, they said.

The committee will examine in detail the allegations raised by the child's family, authorities said.

According to the family, the needle was found inside the body of Anju and Vineesh's younger daughter nearly a year after she was born.

Anju gave birth to the child at Kottayam Medical College Hospital on June 24, 2025.

The baby was admitted to the NICU the following day after developing fever and symptoms of jaundice.

The family alleged that a needle was left inside the child's body during her treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The needle was detected near the child's right ribs during an examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in July 2026 and was subsequently removed through surgery, the family said.