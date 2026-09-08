‘I want to do more humour roles,’ says actress Parvathy Ayyappadas

There are dialogues you remember because of the film, and then there are those you start hearing everywhere — in chats, reels, memes and random conversations.
Malayalam cinema has had plenty of such lines, with people finding a way to use them in almost every situation. The latest one doing the rounds is “Don’t produce too much…” from ‘Soulmates – Oru Sathukkudi Pranayam’.
Released on YouTube by Bhavana Studios as part of the promotional campaign for ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, the short film has been widely picked up by youngsters online, turning the dialogue into a viral meme and Parvathy Ayyappadas into the face of the trend.
Parvathy, who first caught attention through TikTok before appearing in films and television, also played Sayoojya in ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’.
She talks to TNIE about the film’s journey, the making of ‘Oru Sathukkudi Pranayam’, the surreal experience of seeing her line from the short film become part of the internet’s lingo and the dreams she hopes to chase next.
‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’ became a huge hit, bringing audiences of all ages to theatres this Onam. How did you become part of it?
I had wanted to act since childhood, but I had never even acted in theatre. For a girl from a village in Pathanamthitta, cinema felt very distant. So I didn’t even know if I should dream about it. During Covid, I started making TikTok videos, and Girish ettan saw them and called me for an audition for ‘Super Sharanya’. That was my entry into cinema, as a senior student, who ragged Anaswara and Mamitha’s characters.
After that, I did several short films, music videos and web series. My role in ‘Uppum Mulakum’ also brought me more attention. Then came similar roles in ‘Baby Girl’, ‘Engilum Chandrike’ and ‘Perilloor Premier League’.
For ‘Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’, Girish ettan called me saying there was a small role. I attended the audition and got the character. Knowing that Girish ettan had considered me meant a lot. So, getting such a substantial role was a complete surprise.
Like the film, ‘Oru Sathukkudi Pranayam’ has also received a huge response. Did you expect this?
Everyone was confident about the short film and excited for its release. Even before its release, people who watched it were laughing, so we hoped it would go viral. But I never imagined it would cross 10 million views so quickly or that people would pick up the dialogue. I never expected such a massive response. It has been overwhelming, and I still don’t know how to react.
Were all the dialogues scripted, or was there room for improvisation?
Everything came from Girish ettan. He would sometimes give us dialogues written on a piece of paper on the spot. “Don’t produce too much…” was also his. There was always room for small improvisations, but the dialogues and humour came from him.
After the shoot, Girish ettan was very excited to see the final output. I was also waiting to be called for dubbing because I wanted to watch the full version. I didn’t even know initially that it would be released separately. I found out only after we had completed about half the shoot.
Humour is often considered one of the toughest things to pull off. How do you approach comedy?
I really enjoy comedy and like making people laugh. Earlier, I thought comedy worked through expressions, modulation and certain mannerisms. But working with Girish ettan made me realise that humour can also come from being ordinary, simply talking and reacting the way we do every day. You don’t have to perform comedy to do comedy. I’m learning that from him.
I want to do more humour roles. At the same time, I know it is challenging. I feel it is harder for women than men to make people laugh, but we have so many great actors to look up to. Kalpana chechi is a role model for me. So is KPAC Lalitha chechi. They could do humour as well as serious character roles and went beyond the usual expectations of a heroine. I want to build that kind of space for myself too.
What are your upcoming projects?
One is ‘Merri Boys’ by debutant director Mahesh Maanas and produced by Listin Stephen under Magic Frames. Hopefully, it will be released in October. It tells the story of four girls. Aishwarya Raj, known for ‘Officer on Duty’, plays the title character.