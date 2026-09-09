Why are we suddenly nostalgic for the ’80s?

Voluminous hair, neatly pressed printed shirts, high-waisted trousers, sarees with generous borders and large-framed spectacles; oversized jackets, kohl-rimmed eyes, chunky hoops, gold watches, broad belts, denim and colours that had no qualms about standing out.

Those photos had a different texture — soft focus, visible grain, warm and slightly faded colours, the occasional blur or overexposure. Things that only made them feel real.

In the background, wooden showcases crowded with crockery could be seen, or patterned curtains, mosaic floors, bulky televisions, Ambassador cars, scooters, and cinema posters on walls.

Time travel, it seems, no longer needs a physical machine. For the past two days, our phones have been busy sending us back to the 80s.

The instructions are simple. Pick a photograph. Type a prompt into ChatGPT: “Transform my uploaded photograph into a realistic photograph of me as I might have looked in India during the 1980s.”

Seconds later, the photograph returns, and it is more than a change of clothes or hairstyle. The setting has changed too, with the image acquiring the textures, colours and the little imperfections of an old photograph.

And the curiosity has caught everyone, celebrities and politicians included. They are trying to see themselves in a time long past, comparing themselves with photographs of their parents and grandparents, and even pairing them with 1980s songs for the full experience.

“It is quite natural for people to feel nostalgic about the past, particularly periods when they had fewer responsibilities and more pleasant experiences. When we look back, we tend to remember the moments that gave us happiness, security or a sense of freedom. Each person’s relationship with the past is different, so the reason for nostalgia also varies. For some, those memories can be comforting and emotionally reassuring; for others, they can serve as motivation,” says Dr Mini K Paul, consultant psychologist.