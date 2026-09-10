A six-minute dash to save a life

A WhatsApp message sent to a family group, a desperate phone call from a brother in Malappuram and a police team that happened to be nearby — together, they turned what could have been a tragedy into a story of a life saved.
It was around 9.40am when the 28-year-old man, a native of Manjeri and living in Kochi, sent a message to his family group indicating that he was going to end his life.
“When the message arrived on the family WhatsApp group, his brother immediately called the Elamakkara station. We received the call while we were out checking CCTV footage related to another case,” a police officer says.
But the police did not wait.
SI Anoop C L, SI Afsal T A and senior CPO Shameer K A, who were out on patrol, reached the spot within about six minutes. The team reached the room above Bro Cafe near Mariamman Temple at Ponekkara, where the youth was staying.
But there was a problem — the room was locked.
The man’s roommate was standing outside. He had just returned from visiting his family and, unaware of what had happened inside, told the police that his friend had not opened the room despite his repeated attempts to contact him.
The officers identified the room and tried to force the door open.
“We kicked the door three times. Finally, it gave way. When we entered, we found the youth lying on the bed with his face pressed against it. He was unconscious, and there was no movement,” the officer explains.
According to the police, he had consumed poison and was in a critical condition. A suicide note was also recovered from the room.
The officers immediately brought him downstairs and rushed him to a private hospital at Edappally. He was admitted to the ICU and treatment was started without delay.
“Treatment started immediately. Later, we were informed that he had overcome the critical stage. His family members reached the hospital and took him back to Malappuram,” the officer says.
According to the police, the youth, who works as a Swiggy delivery executive, is believed to have attempted suicide amid financial difficulties.
For the Elamakkara police team, the episode was a reminder of how crucial a few minutes can be in an emergency. Had his brother not noticed the WhatsApp message and alerted the police, the outcome could have been very different.Suicide prevention helpline - 1056image - representational pic