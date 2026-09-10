MFA exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram invites viewers to trace the disguised in art

'Tracing the Disguised’ throws a challenge. This is the theme of the MFA Art Exhibition being held at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, from September 3 to 10.
However, this theme is not very evident as one moves through the display of paintings and sculptures of 19 student-artists.
The challenge for viewers, then, is how deeply they can feel the art in the forms and frames, and discover the link between the theme and the artwork.
The MFA students have churned out umpteen artworks in two years. Now, the works displayed have been handpicked by students based on their idea of art and its flexibility.
There is a concept in the works, but they have scope for interpretation. The interpretation could help trace the disguised intention of the artist, and hence the theme.
“That way, artwork is not just a one-way affair. The onus is also on the viewer to respond with their understanding,” observes Bhagyanath P, whose paintings are on display. “They are veiled, so as to urge the viewers to find my mind from behind the veil,” he smiles.
Abhijith Krishnan R S is a tad more explicit about his sculptures. However, in him too, the nature of elements remains disguised as interpretations, beliefs, value systems, institutions, et al. “My idea is to show how nature is neutral and all the meaning it has is given by minds at work.”
Abhishek Kuriyedathu’s expressions are more ruminative — about the moonlight and the dynamics of life under its cooling beams. “Here too, a lot needs to be deciphered by the minds that enjoy the moonlight. It is very deep, and I felt only the oil medium could help me explain it better, although oil is the least weather-compatible medium when it comes to Kerala,” he notes.
“My work is not about unravelling or finding out, but about being and becoming,” he smiles.
Such enigmatic works fill the exhibition space that spans two floors of the building. The students, who are finishing their course, now see their first exhibition as a stepping stone into the real world of art.
“We had several senior artists visiting us, and the public too is showing interest now. The show is open to all, and many students too are coming to watch us,” says Amal C H, another student. He hopes more people will arrive before the show concludes on Thursday evening.