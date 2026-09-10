MFA exhibition in Thiruvananthapuram invites viewers to trace the disguised in art

'Tracing the Disguised’ throws a challenge. This is the theme of the MFA Art Exhibition being held at the College of Fine Arts Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram, from September 3 to 10.

However, this theme is not very evident as one moves through the display of paintings and sculptures of 19 student-artists.

The challenge for viewers, then, is how deeply they can feel the art in the forms and frames, and discover the link between the theme and the artwork.

The MFA students have churned out umpteen artworks in two years. Now, the works displayed have been handpicked by students based on their idea of art and its flexibility.

There is a concept in the works, but they have scope for interpretation. The interpretation could help trace the disguised intention of the artist, and hence the theme.

“That way, artwork is not just a one-way affair. The onus is also on the viewer to respond with their understanding,” observes Bhagyanath P, whose paintings are on display. “They are veiled, so as to urge the viewers to find my mind from behind the veil,” he smiles.