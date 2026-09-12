Make power cuts fun with antakshari, candle-light dinner, Ouija board…

While the ‘Back to the ’80s’ trend is sweeping social media, Kerala is experiencing another kind of rewind. Not sure if one can call this nostalgic, though.
Power cuts are back. And with temperatures soaring, the experience is turning rather horrid.
According to the state government, power cuts are here to stay, at least for a while. Malayalis, meanwhile, are responding in the only way they know best — with their quintessential funny bone.
So, instead of merely counting the sweaty, dark minutes generously afforded to us by a combination of government decisions (and indecisions) and climate change, here are a few ways to ease the frustration.
1. Candlelight dinner
Well, anyway, we need candles. So, why not turn the power cut into a romantic dinner date? Put a candle on the table and have supper amid actual conversations. Bring back the first-date vibe. Don’t forget to look into each other’s eyes. Try not to discuss the heat.
2. Antakshari
Spend the time with family or friends to turn the darkness into a healthy competition. Why not play Antakshari until the power comes back? Of course, depending on how healthy the competition becomes, you may eventually come to love power cuts. Let’s find out.
3. Take a stroll
Let’s not ignore the real problem with power cuts. It isn't the darkness. It's the heat.
To survive those fanless, AC-less 30 minutes, why not step outside for a stroll? A little breeze can be a balm for the soul. Certainly better than sitting indoors and slowly turning into a puddle. There is a bonus — it counts as exercise.
4. Chit-chat with neighbours
Our phones are always there. And so are we, endlessly scrolling through those tiny glowing machines. Why not use this brief interruption to actually talk to your neighbours? Discuss politics. Debate climate change. Share completely pointless observations about life.
You might even get to know the people living next door. That’s what people did decades ago.
5. Sky-watch
No time like the present. The locality is dark anyway, so look up. There is nothing quite like a sky full of glittering stars or a glowing moon to make the night feel a little better. No harm in trying some poetry too.
6. Bring back the tradition
Back when power cuts were a regular part of life, there was one tradition nobody wanted to miss: horror stories. Share those old tales of Yakshis, Raktharakshasas, vampires and other scary creatures. Bonus: You may get to experience some paranormal activity. Ouija board, anyone?
7. Play hide-and-seek
This one is perfectly logical. It is dark. Which means it is much easier to hide from the catcher. A game of indoor hide-and-seek can help family bonding as well, say experts.