Make power cuts fun with antakshari, candle-light dinner, Ouija board…

While the ‘Back to the ’80s’ trend is sweeping social media, Kerala is experiencing another kind of rewind. Not sure if one can call this nostalgic, though.

Power cuts are back. And with temperatures soaring, the experience is turning rather horrid.

According to the state government, power cuts are here to stay, at least for a while. Malayalis, meanwhile, are responding in the only way they know best — with their quintessential funny bone.

So, instead of merely counting the sweaty, dark minutes generously afforded to us by a combination of government decisions (and indecisions) and climate change, here are a few ways to ease the frustration.

1. Candlelight dinner

Well, anyway, we need candles. So, why not turn the power cut into a romantic dinner date? Put a candle on the table and have supper amid actual conversations. Bring back the first-date vibe. Don’t forget to look into each other’s eyes. Try not to discuss the heat.

2. Antakshari

Spend the time with family or friends to turn the darkness into a healthy competition. Why not play Antakshari until the power comes back? Of course, depending on how healthy the competition becomes, you may eventually come to love power cuts. Let’s find out.