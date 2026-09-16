When the little creatures beckon

We move in an enormous world at a pace so fast that we often miss out on noticing the little beings on this planet. World Ozone Day falls on September 16, and this year the motto is ‘Global action for a cooler planet’.

We must remember that smaller creatures are more vulnerable to UV rays. In ‘Characteristics of Life’ by Camille T Dungy, the poet says,

‘I speak for the damselfly, water skeet, mollusk,

the caterpillar, the beetle, the spider, the ant.’

Dungy makes a powerful statement: I speak from the time before spinelessness was frowned upon. The poet tries to bring in the necessity to look at nature with mindfulness, and inhabit a world where creatures like moon jelly and nautilus live and simply be. The poem etches the names of the oft-forgotten creatures to highlight the fact that our lives are partial, while we miss out on half of the universe in our daily affairs.

‘I move as the currents move, with the breezes.

What part of your nature drives you? You, in your cubicle

ought to understand me. I filter and filter and filter all day.’