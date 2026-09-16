Write a letter of love and care to Mother Earth

When was the last time you wrote a letter, addressed an envelope and dropped it into a post box? For a generation that grew up with postcards, inland letters and long waits for a reply, the practice is familiar. For those who came of age with smartphones, it may be less so.

The Department of Posts is giving the handwritten letter another chance to travel through the postal system with the national-level ‘Dhai Akhar’ Letter Writing Campaign 2026-27.

This year’s theme, ‘A Letter to Mother Earth: My Promise to Protect Nature’, invites participants to write about their relationship with nature and their commitment to protecting it. “Every year, we conduct the competition with a different topic. The intention is to encourage youngsters and others to think about issues around them and create awareness through writing.

This year, the focus is on nature and its protection,” says a postal official.

The competition is open to Indian citizens in two age groups — those up to 18 years and those above 18. Each age group has two categories: Inland Letter Card and Envelope.

“The competition is not just about what participants write, but also about how they write it. Unlike many writing contests where entries are typed and submitted online, Dhai Akhar requires participants to put their thoughts down by hand. That is an important part of the competition,” the official said.

Letters can be written in English, Hindi or any vernacular language, making it possible for participants in Kerala to write in Malayalam as well.

For participants from the state, the entries will first go through the regional selection process, with three entries shortlisted at this stage. The selected letters will then move to the Circle level before the final selection at the National level.