As Chikankari travels far, artisans see little of its final price

The fabric arrives in the villages in and around Lucknow, with designs already stamped on it. Women then spend days, sometimes weeks, following those patterns with needle and thread. The sewn fabrics are then taken to places across India and abroad, with a hefty price tag attached to them — for the time and expertise spent creating them — yet, for the women who embroider them, the earnings are only a fraction of the final value.

Taking into account this disparity, an upcoming initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government seeks to shorten that long journey between the artisan’s needle and the customer’s price tag.

A world-renowned, GI-tagged hand-embroidery tradition associated with Lucknow, Chikankari is celebrated for its delicate thread-work. It is Lucknow’s designated product under Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product (ODOP) programme, but the craft has spread into neighbouring districts such as Sitapur, where rural women remain part of its production network.

For Reshma Khatoon, 42, the economics of the craft are painfully real. She has been in the trade for about 10 years, distributing fabric brought from Lucknow among women artisans in villages around Sidhauli and collecting the embroidered pieces. The fabric arrives already stamped with the design.

The artisans mount it on wooden frames and spend days, sometimes weeks, filling the patterns with needle and thread. Simpler pieces take about a week, while finer work can take a month to a month and a half.

But the harder the work, the more inadequate the returns can seem. “Why should we strain so much for such miserable wages?” Reshma recalls other artisans telling her before moving to daily-wage labour or other work.