One brew, many flavours: Chai across cultures

Tea, Cha, Chai, and so on are different names for one of the most widely consumed magical drinks. For many, it is more than a drink. It is the first comforting sip of the morning, a revitalising pause between chores, a reason to sit down with a friend, or the cup around which stories from the day are shared among families.
This brew has been an important ingredient in diets across geographies, found at times as an herbal concoction that relieves pain, or as a beverage that wakes the senses. Ahead of September 21, which is celebrated as National Chai Day in many parts of the world, TNIE explores some of the unique Chai flavours from around the globe.
A brief history of Chai
Tea is said to have been discovered in China over 5,000 years ago. The plant is called ‘Camellia sinensis’. The leaves of these bushes, grown at high altitudes, were commonly chewed by people for instant energy. Tea plants were first cultivated by Chinese merchants, and later the British found an interest in tea production.
As tea reached across British colonies, it slowly started spreading across the world. Now, a popular drink, tea has travelled through many cultures, from East Asian tea ceremonies and British Afternoon tea to modern varieties of boba, matcha, and more.
Persian tea
Tea found its way to Greater Persia through the Silk Road from India. Iranians traditionally pour the tea into a saucer and keep a lump of rock sugar in the mouth before drinking it.
Ingredients
Loose tea leaves:1 ½ tbsp
Water
Rock Sugar: 1 or 2
Method: Bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add 1 ½ tbsp loose tea to it. Cover the teapot loosely with a folded napkin. Steep the tea for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the desired colour is achieved. Meanwhile, boil another 6 to 8 cups of water, and let it remain hot. Use a strainer and pour about 2 ounces of the brewed tea into each tea glass, then add freshly boiled water as needed.
Masala Chai
A special flavourful tea found in India, made using multiple spices.
Ingredients
Tea powder: 1 tbsp
Cardamom : 1
Cloves : 2
Cinnamon: ½ stick
Ginger: ½ inch (crushed)
Black peppercorns: 2-3 (crushed)
Milk : 1/2 cup
Sugar
Method: Heat the water in a pot and add all the spices and ginger to it. Once it boils, add hot milk and add 1 tbsp tea powder. Let it simmer for a few secconds. Now add sugar to taste and strain it into the chai cups.
Tibetan tea ( Po Cha)
The traditional butter tea of the Himalayas, usually made with brick tea and yak’s milk.
Ingredients
Water: 4 cups, Tea powder: 2 tsp
Salt: 1/4 tsp, Butter: 2 tsp (salted or unsalted)
Milk: 1/3 cup
Materials needed: One churn, blender, or some other large container with a tight lid to shake the tea up with.
Method: Bring four cups of water to a boil. Put two heaping tablespoons of tea in it and let it steep for a few minutes. Now add salt and strain the tea powder. Add the milk and pour your tea, along with two tablespoons of butter, a churn or a blender. Blend it for three minutes or longer to
taste better.
Taiwanese Bubble Tea
A fairly modern addition to the list, said to have been popularised by restaurants in Taiwan in the 80’s.
Ingredients
Tea bags: 2
Brown Sugar: ½ cup
Milk: ½ cup
Ice cubes: a few
Hot water: 8 oz- 10 oz
Boba/tapioca pearls
Method: Boil a big pot of water and when it is simmering, add in the tapioca balls. Let it cook on medium heat for 25 minutes. Make sure to stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom. After 25 minutes, put the lid on, turn the heat off and let it rest. Drain the boba and let it rest in cold water until ready to use. In a pot, add in ½ cup of brown sugar and turn the heat up to medium. Heat the brown sugar and mix for 2-3 minutes or until slightly melted. Add in drained boba and mix till it becomes a thick consistency, around another 2-3 minutes. Using two tea bags, steep ¼ cup of tea. In a cup, add in the brown sugar boba, swirl the brown sugar boba around the cup. Add in the tea, ice, and milk.
Japanese Matcha
Japanese tea encompasses a variety of steamed green teas; one of the most popular now is Matcha made from finely ground green tea leaves.
Ingredients
Matcha powder: 2 tbsp, water
You will also need:
Tea Whisk
A wide-mouthed tea bowl / cup
Method: Sift the tea powder into the cup. Bring the water to a boil and pour it in to a bowl. Now whisk the mixture in a circular motion until it turns into a fine, creamy form. Remove any blobs accumulated on top and serve it. Optionally, one can add ice to make it iced matcha
as well.
Kahwa tea
Kashmiri Kahwa is a traditional green tea infused with local saffron, spices, and nuts that originated centuries ago along the ancient Silk Road.
Ingredients
Water: 2 cups, Cinnamon: 2 inches
Cardamom: 2, Cloves: 2
Dried rose: 5 petals
Sugar: 2 tbsp, Green tea leaves: 1 tbsp
Saffron: 10-12 strands
Method: In a bowl, add cinnamon, cloves, and cardamom, crushed, and also add dried rose petals. Add sugar to this mixture to taste. Now bring water to a boil and turn off the stove. Add green tea leaves/ powder to it. Cover the teapot and let the green tea steep. After this, pour the tea into cups through a strainer. Then add 3-4 saffron strands to each cup and serve hot.
Different varieties of teas
Green Tea: The young and tender leaves, plucked and processed, make green tea. The leaves are steamed to prevent oxidation and retain their bright colour and delicate flavour.
Black Tea: Older and mature leaves are picked and crushed using machines and then dried out completely. Oxidation gives it the black or dark colour.
Oolong Tea: Processing is similar to black tea, but the leaves are repeatedly oxidised and rolled for shorter durations, and then steamed rather than dried.
White tea: It is made from buds and young, tender leaves. The drying process is very gentle with minimal oxidation. The tea’s name comes from the fine silver strands on the buds and not the colour of the tea when brewed.