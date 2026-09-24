When Maya’s nose led police deep into the forest

For 12 days, the search for Vinod, a 53-year-old rubber tapper, and Sindhu, a 35-year-old helper at the rubber plantation, had yielded nothing. The two, who had been working together, were missing from Wadakkanchery since March 27, 2024. Search attempts in the surrounding areas had remained unfruitful.

One stretch of forest, however, remained unexplored partly because a wild elephant had been spotted there. That was when the Wadakkanchery police sought the help of the Kochi City Police’s dog squad.

Dog handler P Prabath, along with co-handler K M Manesh, arrived with Maya, a trained tracker dog. One more team accompanied Murphy, another tracker dog from Palakkad. The search teams decided to approach the forest through two different routes.

“We were told that there were two possible routes. One was from the area where they lived towards the forest, and the other was a direct route into the forest from the main road. So we split into two teams,” Prabath recalls.

Prabath and Maya’s team took the direct route into the forest. The terrain soon became difficult, with thick vegetation and leaves reaching up to their knees.

Then Maya suddenly changed direction.

“She started pulling towards the right. I understood that she had picked up a scent and told the others that Maya was leading us in that direction,” Prabath said.