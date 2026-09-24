Winged wonders

There is a sense of calm at the gallery. You’re immediately transported to a world filled with the sight and sound of birds.

On the walls, each photograph of birds sits neatly in place, catching its own beam of light. One is mid-flight, while another turns its head as if to gaze directly at you. Some are familiar. Others are not. For a few minutes, the room feels removed from the bustling city outside.

You’re amid nature, a spectator, temporarily a birder.

At Durbar Hall Art Centre, the 16th bird photography exhibition organised by the Induchoodan Foundation is something not to be missed.

Birds have always held a special place in our imagination. Artists have painted them, naturalists have drawn them, trying to capture every physical characteristic. Photographers have waited hours to capture a single movement.

“Perhaps it is their freedom that draws us in. Or the simple fact that they can do something humans have always dreamt of doing — fly,” says art critic and photographer M Ramachandran, who is curating the exhibition.

According to him, birds are symbols of how far our imaginations can fly. A link between fantasy and reality.

The exhibition explores this fascination through 50 photographs by 26 lensmen. On display from September 23 to 27, the exhibition brings together images of several birds found in Keralam, including rare species.