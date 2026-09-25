IDSFFK 2026: A bigger stage for shorts, documentaries and new voices

The small screen has given short films and documentaries a bigger stage.

Once considered a niche preserve, they are getting mainstreamed with increasing viewership.

That expanding audience is reflected in this year’s International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) — to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from September 25 to 30 — with 320 films across nearly 30 categories.

Centred on the theme ‘Traces’, the festival explores changing landscapes, the vulnerability of living beings and cinema’s ecological role.

The festival has grown in scale since its inception 18 years ago, when it was viewed as a curtain-raiser to the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“This year, over 800 delegates have already registered,” says Sajith C C, festival coordinator and secretary-in-charge of the Chalachithra Academy.

“A dedicated cell will function at the Kairali-Nila-Sree theatre complex to assist delegates.”

A launchpad for new voices

One of the biggest changes this year is the doubling of student delegate passes, from 250 to 500.

“The ‘Campus’ section is a reason the festival attracts students in creative streams of study. The fest is now seen as a vital launchpad for wannabe filmmakers,” says Chandrasekhar S, a graduating student of the South Indian Film Academy (SIFA). “Several voices of the new wave of Malayalam cinema started their journey from here.”

Among them is Krishand R, who screened his short documentary Waterbodies at IDSFFK in 2019 before going on to make award-winning features such as ‘Aavasavyuham’ and ‘Purusha Pretham’. Don Palathara too launched his short fiction ‘Guruti’ at the festival before making films such as ‘Shavam’ and ‘Family’.

The fest also screened Sanju Surendran’s documentary on Kutiyattam, ‘Kapila’, in 2015. He later moved on to feature films, with ‘Aedan’ winning the Rajathachakoram at IFFK.

“These examples have instilled a hope that IDSFFK can help newbies get noticed better,” says Chandrasekhar, who is attending the festival this year and hopes to explore the same route.