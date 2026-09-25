Study on FGM/C in Kerala reveals ‘shocking’ details

There is a kind of collective amnesia around what happened to these women as infants.

They do not remember the pain, the procedure or who performed it. Most did not even know anything had been done to them.

Years later, a conversation with a mother, a question after marriage or the discovery of the term female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C) was enough to disturb that silence.

In parts of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, nine women have described undergoing a practice known as ‘sunnath’, ‘pen sunnath’ or ‘markkam’ as children.

They say it took place around the 40th day after birth, during ceremonies marking the arrival of a baby. Some recall being told that a woman known as an ‘ossathi’ would come to shave the infant’s head and perform the procedure.

A first-of-its-kind exploratory study by survivor-led organisation WeSpeakOut, based on interviews with nine Sunni Muslim women aged 33 to 65 from Nedumangad, has brought these accounts into the public domain.

Titled ‘Understanding Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting: Community Perspectives and Pathways to Change in Kerala’, the study does not establish how widespread the practice is, nor suggest that it is followed by Kerala’s Sunni Muslims as a whole.

Two months on, conversations with survivors, a gynaecologist and women’s rights officials reveal both the significance and limits of what is known.

Nevin Sulthan S N, who co-authored the study, was in college when she discovered that she was a survivor. She came across FGM first while preparing notes for a sociology course on violence against women.

“I told my mother such brutality was happening in Africa,” she recalls. “My mother replied: ‘It is not just in Africa. It is done to girls in our family too.’ That’s how I realised that I was a survivor when I was in college.”

Shocked and angry, Nevin asked her mother why she had agreed to such cruelty. “But she herself was not aware of it,” says Nevin.

“No one had told her. She was informed that the procedure had been done as she enquired why I was wailing one day. My mother recalled that other family members laughed at her concerns. Later, she realised she too had undergone the same procedure as a child.”

Several reports have highlighted in the past that many girls in the Dawoodi Bohra community undergo the procedure at around seven. The Sunni women interviewed for the Kerala study, by contrast, said they underwent it as infants.

Some learnt only after marriage. Others came to understand what had happened when they had daughters of their own.