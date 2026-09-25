Will the sparkle linger anymore?

“A mother always knows.” Yes, but do all mothers?

‘The Journey Behind Those Sparkling Eyes’ by Smitha Nair tries to answer this question.

A maths teacher by profession and blogger by passion, Smitha draws inspiration from her teenage years spent in Nagaland. Thus is born her novel, a tribute to its core character, Bodhini.

Smitha deftly uses the culture, landscape and people to ease the reader into her mind — to relive her memory.

One day, her father took a daring stand to care for the homeless girl ‘Bodhini’. That one decision seemed to shift the course of multiple lives.

The narrator paints an elaborate and vivid sketch of two families with contrasting livelihoods.

From the beginning, the book sets a nostalgic tone. And things go smoothly, but we naturally expect for the other shoe to drop. It does happen, with the arrival of a guest, Bodhini’s mother.

When the family decides to send Bodhini to school, the reader is also filled with hope. But here it plays the role of a rain cloud in the desert, showering ever so slightly even though they were in the Naga hills.