Low profit forces KSRTC to bring down no. of ‘Chill’ & ‘Fly’ services

KOCHI: It was in 2018 that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) started ‘Chill’ and ‘Fly’ bus services providing connectivity to airports, especially the Kochi airport, with much fanfare by utilising its AC low-floor fleet. Nearly 25 services, which operated mostly on the Ernakulam-Kozhikode route were diverted via the Kochi airport to provide flight-bound passengers with first and last-mile connectivity. Six years down the lane, only a single low-floor bus is conducting the service via the airport, that too from Alappuzha, as air passengers from the northern parts are left in the lurch, having limited options when it comes to affordable public transport.

The KSRTC authorities claimed that the services were not profitable even as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) vouch for the fact that the airport connectivity feeder service enjoyed good patronage from commuters. Moreover, they disclosed plans to increase the feeder bus services operating in the Aluva-Nedumbassery airport section. Sources, though, attribute the real reason to low-floor buses developing snags and their high cost of maintenance and repairs.

“We deployed the AC low-floor buses as they are roomy enough to carry luggage and also offer comfortable travel to the flyers. However, the JNNURM buses are costly to maintain. Even the replacement of certain key body parts costs lakhs. Another reason was the protest by passengers who pointed out that an additional 30 minutes were being lost, when the long-haul buses were diverted to Kochi airport,” said a senior KSRTC official.

“Currently, the KSRTC operates only a single AC low-floor bus to the airport. All the services from the northern region have been stopped,” the official said.

The KSRTC AC low-floor bus will start from Alappuzha at 7.10 am to reach Kochi airport at 10.30 am.The Ernakulam and Angamly depots do not operate even a single service linking the airport. However, the metro feeder buses operate every half-an-hour to Aluva, starting from 6.30 am to 10 pm. The fare is Rs 60 per passenger.

Air passengers decry lack of public transport to northern regions While the majority of airports offer good public transport connectivity, there are hardly any public transport buses to northern regions from the Kochi airport, which handles over 60 % of Kerala’s total air passenger traffic. This is despite the majority of air passengers hailing from northern regions.