Karumalloor’s ‘Mantri Road’ and its connection with Thirukochi

The narrow, winding lane of ‘Mantri Road’, a quiet passage through the vast paddy fields of Karumalloor near North Paravoor, has transformed into a vibrant hub for the youth these days, thanks to the amazing greenery on both sides. But beyond its newfound popularity lies a fascinating tale of a bygone era and a man whose influence shaped the very name of this road.

Many residents, especially the younger generation, are unaware of the road’s unique history. “We just call it Mantri Road because that’s what everyone calls it,” says Akhil, a college student who frequents the area with friends. “It’s a great spot to hang out, especially in the evenings.”

However, as you direct your queries to the elderly generation, answers come tumbling down from memory. According to 82-year-old Sankaran Nair, a local resident, the origin of the name dates back several decades to a time when local administration was vastly different. “I think the road is named after a prominent figure from the locality, whose unofficial title was ‘Mantri,’ a term that means advisor,” he says.

His guess is very close and the road is in fact named after a prominent figure from the locality, says Laiju K M, Member of Karumalloor grama panchayat 4th ward.

“The late T K Narayana Pillai, the first chief minister of Thirukochi state, is that prominent figure. His ancestral house was located near the vast paddy fields in the area. The mighty Periyar flows a little aside. This stretch, leading to his house, was constructed when he was the chief minister, back in 1949. That’s how the name came,” Laiju adds.