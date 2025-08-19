Karumalloor’s ‘Mantri Road’ and its connection with Thirukochi

The narrow, winding lane of ‘Mantri Road’, a quiet passage through the vast paddy fields of Karumalloor near North Paravoor, has transformed into a vibrant hub for the youth these days, thanks to the amazing greenery on both sides. But beyond its newfound popularity lies a fascinating tale of a bygone era and a man whose influence shaped the very name of this road.
Many residents, especially the younger generation, are unaware of the road’s unique history. “We just call it Mantri Road because that’s what everyone calls it,” says Akhil, a college student who frequents the area with friends. “It’s a great spot to hang out, especially in the evenings.”
However, as you direct your queries to the elderly generation, answers come tumbling down from memory. According to 82-year-old Sankaran Nair, a local resident, the origin of the name dates back several decades to a time when local administration was vastly different. “I think the road is named after a prominent figure from the locality, whose unofficial title was ‘Mantri,’ a term that means advisor,” he says.
His guess is very close and the road is in fact named after a prominent figure from the locality, says Laiju K M, Member of Karumalloor grama panchayat 4th ward.
“The late T K Narayana Pillai, the first chief minister of Thirukochi state, is that prominent figure. His ancestral house was located near the vast paddy fields in the area. The mighty Periyar flows a little aside. This stretch, leading to his house, was constructed when he was the chief minister, back in 1949. That’s how the name came,” Laiju adds.
Beena Babu, a panchayat member, offers more insight. “He did a number of social projects. Earlier, it was just a narrow approach lane to the popular Purappillykaavu temple. It was he who initiated and developed the same into a road. It is now known as Mantri Road as a tribute to him. The PWD has now taken over the road and carries out regular maintenance,” she says.
Earlier, there was no road, and people used to arrive at Purappillykaavu temple by boats, explains K K Vijayakumar, a local resident. It was Narayana Pillai who made the road connecting to the Paravur-Aluvaroad in 1951-52. It was one of the finest roads in the region then,” he smiles.
Today, the road’s purpose has shifted. It’s no longer just a route for a political leader; it’s a beloved social space. The tranquil paddy fields provide a picturesque backdrop, attracting not only locals like college student Akhil, who says it’s “a great spot to hang out and make reels,” but also visitors seeking a peaceful, green escape.
The once-utilitarian lane now buzzes with the laughter of young people, a testament to how the area has adapted while still honouring its history. Mantri Road is a living testament to Karumalloor’s past, a place where a powerful legacy meets modern-day charm. It stands as a beautiful reminder of the community’s roots, evolving from a simple agricultural path to a cherished community hub.
“This area has developed into a tourist spot and even featured in cinemas. Now, a KSRTC bus (Aluva-Paravur) too conducts a trip daily,” Laiju adds.