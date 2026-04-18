Opening the world of ‘Jikaku’ to little ones

Imagine a space for children away from screens and distractions, solely for the purpose of becoming self-aware. That is Jikaku — an experiential camp by Unitive Perception for children aged seven to 17.

Founded in Kochi in 2012 by Rasia B J and Sachu Muraleedharan, Unitive Perception has been working in the field of mental health for adults and children. Jikaku is their latest effort to work with children.

“It isn’t just a summer camp, but a continuous and sustainable plan to bring positive changes to children. For this, we plan monthly programmes,” says Rasia.

The word ‘jikaku’ is the Japanese word for self-awareness. “We came across it when we were looking for a name for our camp for children and loved how this word sounds,” she says.

The camp is divided into two groups, based on the age of the children, 7 to 11 and 12 to 17. There are also two types of camps, a one-day camp and a three-day residential camp. This is done to facilitate different age groups better.

Mindfulness is at the core of the camp, which is explored through experiential learning and social interaction. Rasia, who has over 13 years of experience working with children across schools and government-run homes, has created the camp based on her experiences.

“Schools are a space for social interaction, but over time, they become a comfort zone where interactions are limited and predictable. We help children break out of that and discover themselves in a new environment,” she says.

“Exposure to unfamiliar settings, even briefly, can make a difference. When children move out and find it difficult to cope, we call it homesickness. But often, it is just a lack of ability to adapt. What we try to do is give them small experiences of unfamiliar spaces, so they are better prepared.”