Tried the Japanese fruit sandwich?

If you have walked around Central Park at Panampilly Nagar recently, you can see two young people selling something stunning as well as delicious. Whipped cream spread between slices of diagonally cut white milk bread, with fruits arranged in between.

When Ferran C Faiz and Aashmi Shobin, second-year BBA students from St Paul’s College, Kalamassery, were trying out an idea they found on Pinterest, they never thought this Japanese fruit sando would be the talk of the town within a month.

It all began on a random Sunday when they made 15 fruit sandos (a common term in Japan for a sandwich), took their car, and drove to Panampilly. “That day, the stock ran out as our friends came to support us,” they say.

Within a few days, it started appearing on Instagram reels, and they witnessed a sudden surge in sales. Ferran recalls when a guy came to Kochi all the way from Palakkad to try the dessert. “Unfortunately, stock had run out by the time he arrived,” Ferran says.

Currently, they sell chocolate fruit sandos along with regular ones — the classic strawberry. The regular Sandos are priced at `110, and the other at `140.