Tried the Japanese fruit sandwich?

If you have walked around Central Park at Panampilly Nagar recently, you can see two young people selling something stunning as well as delicious. Whipped cream spread between slices of diagonally cut white milk bread, with fruits arranged in between.
When Ferran C Faiz and Aashmi Shobin, second-year BBA students from St Paul’s College, Kalamassery, were trying out an idea they found on Pinterest, they never thought this Japanese fruit sando would be the talk of the town within a month.
It all began on a random Sunday when they made 15 fruit sandos (a common term in Japan for a sandwich), took their car, and drove to Panampilly. “That day, the stock ran out as our friends came to support us,” they say.
Within a few days, it started appearing on Instagram reels, and they witnessed a sudden surge in sales. Ferran recalls when a guy came to Kochi all the way from Palakkad to try the dessert. “Unfortunately, stock had run out by the time he arrived,” Ferran says.
Currently, they sell chocolate fruit sandos along with regular ones — the classic strawberry. The regular Sandos are priced at `110, and the other at `140.
Originating from the land of sushi, sando is relatively new in Kerala, and that’s what makes it exciting for this duo. Once a high-end dessert, this fruit sando has a long history tracing back to the early 20th century. The aesthetic and Instagrammable look have made it go viral recently. The bread and fruits are arranged in a way that is delightful to the eye. People in Kochi are curious to try this distinctive dish, and the flow of customer feedback on their Instagram page clearly reflects that.
“The making process is a bit time-consuming, and transporting this through this city’s traffic is challenging,” they say. But when they see a lot of people around, their struggles seem worth it. So far, they have operated only at Panampilly and Kaloor, and they say people from different parts of Kochi are reaching out to them.
As the college is closed for summer break, the duo are glad they can be regular at their business. Managing college along with the business is a bit demanding, the duo feels. “We are planning to settle at a fixed place after earning good capital,” Ferran explains.
With this soft, creamy snack, Ferran and Ashmi are telling a story of saying yes to opportunities when they knock on your door.