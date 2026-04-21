Flying high on their wheelchairs with ‘Cafe Wings’

In a quiet corner of Kothamangalam, Cafe Wings spreads a loud message of resilience and independence through a delectable medium: yummy food.

Run by six friends who use wheelchairs, the cafe has become a popular hangout — not only for its warm hospitality, but also for the inspiring story behind it.

These friends come from different walks of life, each with a journey shaped by adversity. Bose George (33) sustained a spinal cord injury in a car accident, while Basil Paul (33) and Sajeev K K (43) were injured in separate workplace accidents. Dr Korah George (50) and Ajesh Avarachan (34) live with progressive muscle weakness, and Eldhose K T (55) began using a wheelchair after a fall from a tree.

Their friendship took root at a support gathering organised by Mor Julios Elias, Metropolitan of the Jacobite Church (Adimali and Kothamangalam). “Every year, he organises meets for people with spinal cord injuries. That’s where the six of us met for the first time,” Bose says.

The idea for the cafe, he adds, came from Korah. “Our first reaction was doubt. We kept asking ourselves, ‘How will we manage a cafe?’” Bose recalls.

Instead of letting those apprehensions hold them back, the friends chose to take a leap of faith. And the name ‘Cafe Wings’ came to reflect a powerful idea — that wheelchair users, too, can take flight.