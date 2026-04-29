Tracing Kerala’s ‘Veru’ with heritage walk, birdwatching

At a time when cities are changing fast, a gathering in Fort Kochi will urge us to remember our roots. At David Hall, VERU 2026 will bring together individuals who believe heritage is not something to be remembered occasionally, but something to be understood, discussed and protected.

Veru, to be held on May 2 and 3, is an initiative by Dharinni, a registered charitable trust working in research, facilitation and advocacy. The word ‘Veru’ means root — the part that anchors a plant to the soil. For the organisers, it represents deeper connections between land, people and ways of living. The event was conceptualised and named by the organisation’s project lead, Lois Christy John and marketing head Joseph J Kottukappalli.

The two-day gathering brings together researchers, artists, historians, residents and cultural practitioners through walks, talks, screenings, performances and conversations. It is not just a conventional event, but more of a meeting place for those who care about preservation, ecology and lived histories.

“Engagement with regional heritage is often scattered. There is also very little financial support for this sector,” says Gisny George, founder of Dharinni and team lead of Veru 2026. “We felt there was a need to create a larger network of practitioners who could come together and explore the possibility of collective impact,” she adds.

Originally from Kottayam and an architect by profession, Gisny began Dharinni with a group of young architects and members of the civil fraternity who shared an interest in heritage. Over the past year, she has been working full-time on the initiative.

The idea for Veru grew when Dharinni hosted a smaller in-house exhibition last year at Eraviperoor in Pathanamthitta, the organisation’s main research base. That experience led to a larger question — why not create a wider platform that can bring together a larger network of practitioners? The organisers now hope to hold Veru once every two years as a recurring event.