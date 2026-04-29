When the heat doesn’t let up, neither can they

Kerala has been witnessing an intense spell of heat, with temperatures climbing and humidity making conditions oppressive.

Harsh would be an understatement to describe the weather, prompting concern among health authorities over rising cases of dehydration, exhaustion, and sunstroke. This includes fatalities.

In response, the state government has issued a set of precautions. People are advised to stay indoors during peak hours, typically between late morning and mid-afternoon, drink plenty of water, and wear light, breathable clothing.

Local bodies have been asked to arrange drinking water facilities and shaded rest areas. For those engaged in outdoor labour, revised work timings have been recommended, including extended midday breaks and a shift towards early morning or evening hours.