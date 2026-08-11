Queen’s Walkway closure dims Kochi’s nights

Nightlife has long been one of the most discussed and debated subjects in Kochi. Sad that it continues to be.

In fact, when the new Corporation council took charge, developing the city’s nightlife was one of the key highlights of its manifesto — a promise city residents have been hearing for years.

A major blow came when one of the city’s most prominent hangout spots, the Queen’s Walkway, was shut for renovation eight months ago.

The stretch had been one of the city’s preferred spots to spend the night, with a long walkway along the lakeside near the Goshree bridges. Its open spaces, recreational facilities and food spots attracted crowds well into the wee hours.

In January, the food kiosks and shops were closed after their contracts expired. None has reopened since.

According to Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), the initial plan was to renovate and reopen the facilities after selecting a new contractor. However, the plans rammed into a legal hurdle.

In February, an apartment owners’ association approached the High Court, contending that developing the walkway as a recreational centre would alter the residential character of the area, cause traffic congestion and put additional strain on civic infrastructure.

The petitioners argued that eateries and other kiosks would lead to overcrowding, potential illegal activities and public nuisance, compromising the privacy and safety of residents.

Based on the petition, the court observed in February that converting spaces earmarked for public use into commercial areas could indeed adversely affect its character.

In June, the court observed that kiosks and hawkers on footpaths encroach on pedestrian space, forcing people onto roads and putting their lives at risk.

The stay on the construction of kiosks was extended after the court noted that the road where the walkway is located did not fall within an authorised vending zone.