Queen’s Walkway closure dims Kochi’s nights

Nightlife has long been one of the most discussed and debated subjects in Kochi. Sad that it continues to be.
In fact, when the new Corporation council took charge, developing the city’s nightlife was one of the key highlights of its manifesto — a promise city residents have been hearing for years.
A major blow came when one of the city’s most prominent hangout spots, the Queen’s Walkway, was shut for renovation eight months ago.
The stretch had been one of the city’s preferred spots to spend the night, with a long walkway along the lakeside near the Goshree bridges. Its open spaces, recreational facilities and food spots attracted crowds well into the wee hours.
In January, the food kiosks and shops were closed after their contracts expired. None has reopened since.
According to Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA), the initial plan was to renovate and reopen the facilities after selecting a new contractor. However, the plans rammed into a legal hurdle.
In February, an apartment owners’ association approached the High Court, contending that developing the walkway as a recreational centre would alter the residential character of the area, cause traffic congestion and put additional strain on civic infrastructure.
The petitioners argued that eateries and other kiosks would lead to overcrowding, potential illegal activities and public nuisance, compromising the privacy and safety of residents.
Based on the petition, the court observed in February that converting spaces earmarked for public use into commercial areas could indeed adversely affect its character.
In June, the court observed that kiosks and hawkers on footpaths encroach on pedestrian space, forcing people onto roads and putting their lives at risk.
The stay on the construction of kiosks was extended after the court noted that the road where the walkway is located did not fall within an authorised vending zone.
“Our plan was to develop both the walkways, providing an obstruction-free walkway, and arrange state-of-the-art facilities to elevate the social space. It was then that a petition was moved by the apartment associations in the area and all the plans were halted,” says GIDA secretary Reghuram.
“We have challenged that, and the petition is pending before a division bench of the High Court. Once the case is over, we will move forward with the plans to develop a 2.5-metre, hindrance-free walkway with landscaping.”
Reghuram adds that a new contractor has been selected to maintain the 20 kiosks. “The nightlife here was vibrant. It has to be restored… it is a public need,” he says.
Perhaps some sort of consensus could help. Night owls cannot agree more.
“The Queen’s Walkway was a happening and safe space for hanging out at night — be it for friends or families. It was ideal for a night drive, especially after a long shift at work,” says Asha M, a PR professional who used to be a regular at the spot.
“Other areas that are easily accessible often shut down before midnight, or do not provide the kind of safety and serenity Queen’s Walkway offers.”
Sanyo Henry, a male nurse from the city, calls the shutdown unfair. “If there are issues of nuisance, they need to be addressed with guidelines and better policing. A blanket ban should not be the way,” he says.
Along this stretch of the city, another prominent night spot is Marine Drive. But even this popular waterfront destination has its limitations.
“Marine Drive is often shut down citing safety issues. Many of the kiosks were closed when I visited last time,” adds Sanyo.
Notably, a few months ago, the corporation had proposed a DPR to facilitate nightlife along the Marine Drive walkway, with improved lighting and security, cafes, night shops and other facilities. It remains on paper.
“Nightlife is a consolidated effort from the authorities and the public,” says D Dhanuraj, chairperson of the Centre for Public Policy Research.
“Viewing nightlife as a public nuisance is not right. It is necessary for people in modern lives to hang out and relax after long hours of work or go shopping after work and engage in such activities,” he says.
“When the gathering increases, naturally the market includes shopping centres, transportation all increases, contributing to the maximisation of the growing economy of the city as well.”
Dhanuraj notes that the usual issues revolve around crime and moral policing. “Crime is also prevalent during daytime — it is not logical to say it only happens at night. The police also should proactively collaborate with the authorities to sustain the momentum,” he says.
While the dispute over the Queen’s Walkway continues, Kochi is yet to find a similarly charming alternative for its night crowd. Not many match the waterfront.
The city’s options remain limited. Parks close soon after sundown. Panampilly Nagar, the Kaloor stadium area, and locations around Thrikkakara that attract the city’s IT crowd, and stretches along the Seaport-Airport Road are among the other destinations that draw people at night.
Even as locations on the city’s fringes rise to prominence every now and then, the lack of a good waterfront space within the city — one that offers the night breeze, safety and room to linger — remains a ‘dark’ issue.