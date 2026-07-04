Kadamakkudy: An island paradise in limbo

As the rain hits the waters, ripples dance on the flooded paddy fields, blurring the reflections of coconut palms. Chinese fishing nets stand silhouetted against the grey, cloudy sky.

Kadamakkudy during monsoons is a paradise on earth.

Scattered across the tranquil backwaters of Vembanad Lake, Kadamakkudy is a cluster of 14 islands — Valiya Kadamakkudy, Murikkal, Palyam Thuruth, Pizhala, Cheriya Kadamakudy, Pulikkapuram, Moolampilly, Puthussery, Chariyam Thuruth, Chennur, Kothad, Korambadam, Kandanad and Karikkad Thuruthu.

Often deemed as one of Kerala’s most picturesque villages, it attracts hundreds of visitors every week eager to catch a glimpse of island way of life.

Yet the island’s tourism potential remains largely untapped due to inadequate infrastructure as its residents wait for development projects that gets stuck on papers.

“The attention Kadamakkudy receives, and the growing interest in tourism, is a boon for local communities,” says M S Antony, president of the panchayat.

“However, the issue we face is that we are not able to utilise it due to lack of infrastructure development in the islands,” he says.