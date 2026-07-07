‘Nna Jose Case Kodu’: Will Kerala government pay compensation to this 60-year-old shopkeeper?

It was 10pm, and the night was chilly after scattered showers. Jose Varkey, 60, was closing his tiny neighbourhood shop in Kadavanthra, the kind of corner store where almost every daily need could be met.

Milk for tomorrow’s breakfast, sugar for an evening cup of tea, a notebook or pen forgotten by a schoolchild, a bunch of bananas, or groceries on credit until payday — Jose rarely turned anyone away.

The last customer to walk in that night was from a nearby apartment. After packing eggs and milk for the next day and noting the bill in his well-worn ‘pattu’ book, Jose pulled down the shutters of his shop.

His wife left first. A couple of minutes later, Jose started his scooter. The plan was to reach home before any possible rain and get a good night’s sleep, as he had to open the store again at 5am the next day to collect and sort the day’s Milma supplies.

However, his journey home was interrupted. “One minute, I was riding my scooter and nearing the Padam bus-stop on K P Vallon Road. The next, I completely blacked out,” he recalls of that fateful night on June 17.

“It is a road I take every day. I know every part of it. But that day, there was a power cut. The streets were completely dark. My vehicle fell into the crater by the roadside.”

He remembers little after that. His cousin and a friend, who happened to be travelling on the same road, found Jose and his scooter lying on the road and immediately rushed him to the hospital. His helmet had come off.

“That long ditch had been there ever since KSEB dug the roadside up to lay cables. I knew three others had fallen into the same ditch. But I never thought I would be the next victim,” Jose smiles.