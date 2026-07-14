Tales of Chathan, Shastha, WWI and a white elephant

Place names often carry stories that have travelled across generations, shaped by language, memory and local history. Chathamattom, a village in Ernakulam district, is one such place.

While the locality has undergone sweeping social and agricultural transformations over the centuries, the origin of its name remains open to interpretation.

Residents, historians and local researchers offer differing explanations, each rooted in a distinct chapter of the village’s past. Though no single theory has been conclusively established, together they offer a glimpse into Chathamattom’s layered history.

The first assumption many make is that the name has some connection with the folk deity ‘Chathan’. But that’s not the case.

One of the most widely cited explanations traces the name to Shradhamattam. According to Chathamattom native and historian Prof. T M Mani, whose views are recorded by writer and retired professor K P Thomas in Smarikkan Namikkan, the village was once known for its agricultural abundance.

Local accounts describe it as a prosperous settlement that remained productive even during difficult periods, including the World War I period. Its plentiful harvests allowed residents to host lavish community feasts. That drew sarcastic comparisons with the elaborate meals served after ‘shraddham (remembrance)’ rituals.

“Over time, it is believed, Shradha-mattam gradually evolved into Chathamattom in everyday speech,” says Thomas.

Another interpretation links the village to the worship of ‘Shastha’, another name for Lord Ayyappa. Retired teacher Paul V P points to the remains of an old temple site near the riverbank at Pullattumadathumpadi and the area’s long association with Ayyappa worship.

According to this theory, the settlement was originally known as ‘Shasthamattom’ — the abode of Shastha — before centuries of linguistic change transformed the name into Chathamattom.

“Ayyappa worship continues to occupy an important place in local religious life, with observances such as Makaravilakku still drawing devotees,” notes Dr Manesh N A, an associate professor of commerce from the area.

Supporters of this interpretation argue that the village’s name is rooted in religious tradition rather than any association with Chathan or supernatural folklore.