Will Kochi finally get an oceanarium?

The sea has shaped Kochi’s history, economy and identity. It may soon reshape its tourism as well — if things go as per plan.

Experts often rue that the Queen of the Arabian Sea has a vast coastline and immense marine resources that are yet to be fully tapped for tourism. This irony may change soon with the state government announcing a series of marine sector development projects.

In the recent state budget, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced Mission Samudra, an umbrella initiative that includes several marine projects.

Among them are the revival of the long-pending oceanarium project in Kochi and the setting up of an `80-crore International Maritime Museum.

The oceanarium project was conceived in 2008. According to Kerala Tourism’s official newsletter published that year, the continent’s largest oceanarium was proposed at Puthuvype in Vypeen as a `300-crore public-private partnership project.

An oceanarium is a large public marine aquarium that houses saltwater fish, marine mammals and other ocean wildlife for public exhibition, education and scientific study.

Oceanariums recreate marine ecosystems and are capable of accommodating much larger species.

Around the world, facilities such as L’Oceanografic in Valencia, Spain, the S.E.A. Aquarium in Singapore, and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo have become major tourist attractions while also serving as centres for marine research.

The proposed oceanarium in Kochi was to feature a 250m underwater tunnel through which visitors could walk, along with dedicated habitats for dolphins, tortoises, sharks and corals, a touch pool, and a convention centre.