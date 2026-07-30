When radiowaves meet melody

“Our basic objective has always been to promote art and culture. Along with it, we organise talks on subjects that matter to society, including health and environmental awareness. Music has always been an inseparable part of our programmes,” says Suresh Kanjirakkatt, treasurer of Swarakkoottu and a radio jockey at Akashvani FM.

That spirit is perhaps best reflected in the experiences of those who have grown alongside the collective. For many members, the collective has also transformed their relationship with audiences.

RJ Achu, who has been with Swarakkoottu since its inception, recalls how stepping onto a stage after years behind a microphone felt daunting.

“Moving from the studio microphone to a live stage was a huge challenge for me,” she says. “Listeners who had known us only through our voices would come just to meet us. Many would tell us they had waited years to finally see the faces behind those voices. Realising how deeply they connected with us through our voices alone fills me with immense pride.”

She believes Swarakkoottu has succeeded in creating a space where music becomes a meeting point between artists and audiences. “It’s like a carefully curated playlist,” she adds.

For Dr Vipul Murali, who presents shows on Akashvani, it is difficult to believe how quickly a decade has passed. Today, even though his relationship with the group has become long-distance, he still maintains it diligently.

“I had moved to Dubai five years ago, but my commitment never changed. I plan every vacation in advance so that I can be part of Swarakkoottu’s programmes,” he says.

For him, that commitment is rooted in a simple feeling. Music brings everyone together, and that togetherness brings joy. “It is that shared joy and sense of belonging that have kept this bond alive in my heart for 10 years — without a moment of fatigue,” he smiles.

Swarakkoottu, the members say, continues to expand its cultural footprint through music, theatre, literary discussions and public conversations.

Their next programme — a tribute to legendary singer S Janaki — will be held on August 18 at Changampuzha Park.

This article was reported by Nidhi Vinod for TNIE Kerala