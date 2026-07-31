Protest rages on over squalid conditions at P&T Colony rehabilitation complex in Kochi

As one approaches the end of Kochupally Road in Mundamveli, a small shed comes into view. Inside, a group of people have been sitting in protest for over a week.

Their demand: the right to live a decent life.

The protesters on an indefinite strike are residents of the ‘Life Mission’ apartments built by the GCDA in Mundamveli, handed over in 2024 to rehabilitate families affected by floods at the P&T Colony near Kadavanthra.

Two elderly women, Sathi and Valliammal, were among those at the protest.

“Most of the people living here are daily wage workers. They take turns to take leave from work to sit here in protest,” says Valliyammal.

“The apartments here are completely unlivable. The entire building remains damp because of leakages through the walls. Rainwater and water from bathrooms drip through every floor. Electric shocks are also common.”

Sathi says many now feel their humble homes in the P&T Colony were far better off.

“There, we had only one problem — flooding during the monsoon. During the season, we had to keep our belongings off the floor,” she says, referring to their old houses along the banks of the Perandoor Canal that were demolished after they moved out.

“We thought that was our biggest hardship. But here, we live with water woes every day, dripping all across the building.”

Ever since 420 people from 78 families moved into the newly built apartment complex in January 2024, problems have surfaced one after another.

Residents allege unscientific construction, faulty roofing, poor plastering that has left the entire building leaking, seepage from bathrooms, cracks, chunks of plaster falling off the walls. They also lament the absence of basic facilities such as elevators and ramps for the elderly and sick.