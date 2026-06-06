Tiny Tots bids adieu

For 24 years, Zeba Mohan, the founder of Tiny Tots Preschool in Elamakkara, looked forward to welcoming a fresh stream of toddlers into her home-turned-school. This week, for the first time, no children arrived.

“It was emotional. Every weekend, I would be waiting for Monday morning,” she smiles.

Tiny Tots, which was established in 2002, has shut its doors after more than two decades of nurturing young children. This marks the end of an institution that many parents and former students describe as their second home.

Zeba, who is originally from Lucknow, ran the school with one intention—to provide each student with maximum attention. This is why she chose not to expand and limited enrollment to 30 students in each batch. “I wanted to enjoy being with the children,” she says. “I knew what each one liked, disliked and felt.”

Twenty-year-old Bhadra Menon may not remember much from her time at Tiny Tots back in 2006, but she did make some core memories that have stayed with her till now. “I used to love playing in the little park we had; sometimes I would go there even after school, as I lived nearby,” she smiles.