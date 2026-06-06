Tiny Tots bids adieu

For 24 years, Zeba Mohan, the founder of Tiny Tots Preschool in Elamakkara, looked forward to welcoming a fresh stream of toddlers into her home-turned-school. This week, for the first time, no children arrived.
“It was emotional. Every weekend, I would be waiting for Monday morning,” she smiles.
Tiny Tots, which was established in 2002, has shut its doors after more than two decades of nurturing young children. This marks the end of an institution that many parents and former students describe as their second home.
Zeba, who is originally from Lucknow, ran the school with one intention—to provide each student with maximum attention. This is why she chose not to expand and limited enrollment to 30 students in each batch. “I wanted to enjoy being with the children,” she says. “I knew what each one liked, disliked and felt.”
Twenty-year-old Bhadra Menon may not remember much from her time at Tiny Tots back in 2006, but she did make some core memories that have stayed with her till now. “I used to love playing in the little park we had; sometimes I would go there even after school, as I lived nearby,” she smiles.
Even after growing up, the love and warmth Bhadra experienced as a student of the school has not left her. “One thing I remember vividly is the times when we used to line up at the end of the day before leaving the school. Zeba Ma’am would give each of us a hug and kiss, and tell us that she loved us, every single day. We used to eagerly wait for it; even if our parents were waiting outside to pick us up, there was never any rush to go back home,” she adds fondly.
On the last day of school, a few parents came forward to organise a small reunion and farewell for the school and their beloved teacher. “Former students and parents from different batches arrived, while others sent video messages sharing memories,” says C Deepalakshmi, a parent whose daughter had also studied in the school.
The closure was due to changing trends in early education. “Many parents are opting for pre-KG programmes offered by larger schools. The numbers had been dwindling, making it difficult to sustain the preschool,” says Zeba.
As Tiny Tots bids farewell, the return of ex-students and their families on its final day was a reminder of one teacher’s impact, because she chose affection over expansion.