In pics: World Cup vibes take over Kochi

Well before the first whistle goes off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico at 12.30am (IST) on Friday, Kochi has kicked off its World Cup celebrations.
Across the city, giant player cutouts tower over roadsides, neighbourhoods are draped in the colours of rival nations, and football clubs are giving the finishing touches on weeks of preparations for the grand spectacle.
From coastal villages and town centres, playgrounds and street corners, Kochi has transformed into a sprawling World Cup canvas. With rallies, road shows, public screenings and fan gatherings planned over the next 40 days, the city is set to immerse itself in a football carnival.
Billed as the farewell World Cup of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, this edition has acquired a special emotional significance. As fans around the world prepare for their ‘The Last Dance’, football-loving Malayalis have embraced the moment by celebrating all three legends.
The coastal regions of Kochi have long been fiefs of football fandom. This year, from Chellanam to Fort Kochi and from Vypeen to Munambam, it is nearly impossible to travel a stretch without coming across a World Cup hoarding.
Along the shoreline at Chellanam, a 25-foot-tall cutout of Lionel Messi stands against a backdrop of coconut palms and the Arabian Sea. “It’s a tradition,” says Mayjo Thomas, a football buff from the locality. “There is a large cutout of Brazil star Neymar as well.”
Residents are also planning public screenings despite the challenges posed by late-night kickoff times and the rains. “During the Qatar World Cup, we screened matches on a giant screen in the town. This time, we are looking for an indoor venue,” Mayjo adds.
Across the Old Harbour Bridge on Willingdon Island, Vathuruthy is preparing for the World Cup with an array of celebrations. Roma Vathuruthy, a local football club, has decorated the stretch along the railway line here with confetti and large hoardings in support of Argentina, Brazil and Portugal.
“On the opening day, we are organising band performances and an all-team fans’ rally as a way of highlighting the World Cup spirit,” says Sujith S, a member of Roma club.
Further down, fans in Mattancherry have displayed support for a wider range of teams. At Star Mukku in Mattancherry, hoardings have been erected in support of Uruguay, Turkey, Morocco and Iran as well.
Meanwhile, the arrival of the World Cup has also provided a boost to local businesses. Shops across the city are stocked with jerseys, flags, caps, badges, posters, room decor and other football-themed merchandise.
In Broadway, the aroma of spices mingles with the football spirit in the air. Jerseys of Argentina, Brazil, Portugal, Germany, Spain and England hang alongside school bags and footwear.
“These are priced between `250 to `1,000 a piece based on quality,” says a staffer at a shop.
“Premium player editions featuring Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe can cost about `3,000. Argentina jerseys are the biggest sellers, followed by Brazil and Portugal.”
Bulk orders from fan clubs and college students are also pouring in, say shopkeepers.
Personalised merchandise, they note, is also witnessing strong demand, with fans increasingly opting for customised jerseys, mugs, banners and photo frames carrying their names alongside their favourite players’ numbers. Add to the list face-paint in colours representing popular teams.
Clearly, for the next 39 days, Kochi will not be merely watching the World Cup unfold from afar — the city will live every moment of it. Let the games begin!
Inputs: Sreevarsha J