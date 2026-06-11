In pics: World Cup vibes take over Kochi

Well before the first whistle goes off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico at 12.30am (IST) on Friday, Kochi has kicked off its World Cup celebrations.

Across the city, giant player cutouts tower over roadsides, neighbourhoods are draped in the colours of rival nations, and football clubs are giving the finishing touches on weeks of preparations for the grand spectacle.

From coastal villages and town centres, playgrounds and street corners, Kochi has transformed into a sprawling World Cup canvas. With rallies, road shows, public screenings and fan gatherings planned over the next 40 days, the city is set to immerse itself in a football carnival.

Billed as the farewell World Cup of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, this edition has acquired a special emotional significance. As fans around the world prepare for their ‘The Last Dance’, football-loving Malayalis have embraced the moment by celebrating all three legends.

The coastal regions of Kochi have long been fiefs of football fandom. This year, from Chellanam to Fort Kochi and from Vypeen to Munambam, it is nearly impossible to travel a stretch without coming across a World Cup hoarding.

Along the shoreline at Chellanam, a 25-foot-tall cutout of Lionel Messi stands against a backdrop of coconut palms and the Arabian Sea. “It’s a tradition,” says Mayjo Thomas, a football buff from the locality. “There is a large cutout of Brazil star Neymar as well.”