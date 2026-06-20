In Pics: A chill-asana reminder from Cape Verde

hen Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw at the FIFA World Cup, global attention briefly turned to the tiny island nation. Yet beyond football, another word sparked curiosity: Morabeza — the country’s unofficial cultural philosophy rooted in warmth, hospitality and a calm acceptance of life.

More than a social custom, Morabeza represents a state of mind: taking life one day at a time, resisting the pressure to rush, and finding contentment in the present.

Thousands of kilometres away in Kerala, a growing number of young people appear to be searching for something similar. Through yoga.

This International Yoga Day (June 21), the ancient discipline finds itself in a new cultural moment. No longer confined to exercise routines or traditional wellness circles, yoga is increasingly being embraced as a tool for mental clarity, creative inspiration and emotional balance.

A quick scroll through Instagram reveals the shift. Spirituality-inspired yoga practices that combine gentle stretching, meditation and mindful living are in vogue.

Youngsters are gravitating towards flexibility, breathwork and relaxation rather than dramatic physical transformations, reflecting a wider pursuit of a ‘zen’ lifestyle.

Spirituality, once seen as the domain of monks and gurus, has become an aspirational lifestyle marker associated with personal growth.