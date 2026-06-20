In Pics: A chill-asana reminder from Cape Verde

hen Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw at the FIFA World Cup, global attention briefly turned to the tiny island nation. Yet beyond football, another word sparked curiosity: Morabeza — the country’s unofficial cultural philosophy rooted in warmth, hospitality and a calm acceptance of life.
More than a social custom, Morabeza represents a state of mind: taking life one day at a time, resisting the pressure to rush, and finding contentment in the present.
Thousands of kilometres away in Kerala, a growing number of young people appear to be searching for something similar. Through yoga.
This International Yoga Day (June 21), the ancient discipline finds itself in a new cultural moment. No longer confined to exercise routines or traditional wellness circles, yoga is increasingly being embraced as a tool for mental clarity, creative inspiration and emotional balance.
A quick scroll through Instagram reveals the shift. Spirituality-inspired yoga practices that combine gentle stretching, meditation and mindful living are in vogue.
Youngsters are gravitating towards flexibility, breathwork and relaxation rather than dramatic physical transformations, reflecting a wider pursuit of a ‘zen’ lifestyle.
Spirituality, once seen as the domain of monks and gurus, has become an aspirational lifestyle marker associated with personal growth.
The visual language surrounding yoga reinforces this appeal. Warmly lit studios, lotus flowers, candles and serene natural landscapes frequently populate social media feeds, presenting yoga not merely as exercise but as a complete way of life.
The trend has also shaped fashion. Pastel wrap tops, sweatpants, athleisure wear, stretchy headbands and wired earphones playing ambient music by artists such as Enigma, Deep Forest, Prem Joshua, Karunesh, Buddha Bar and Sol Rising have become part of the wellness aesthetic. For many, style has become a visual expression of a yoga-inspired lifestyle.
Noting this shift, even Khadi and Village Industries Commission recently launched Swadha, a wellness wear collection inspired by yogic principles. The word ‘Swadha’ is derived from the Atharvaveda and signifies ease, comfort and spiritual contentment. Rooted in this ethos, the collection prioritises simplicity, comfort and adaptability, says Manoj Goel, chairman of the commission.
“People blend yoga and fashion as a way of associating themselves with a certain kind of lifestyle,” says Sudakshna Thampi, a wellness expert and yoga guru. “It is a form of cool, calm and stable identity construction.”
At the same time, she cautions against reducing yoga to aesthetics alone. “People often mistake asana practice for yoga, holding on to its visual features rather than practising its deeper values such as ahimsa and truthfulness,” she says.
“One should not overlook the philosophical foundations that have long defined the discipline.”
Yoga’s growing popularity, however, is not just a fad. “It reflects changing attitudes towards well-being. Young people are moving away from an exclusive focus on gym routines and towards more holistic approaches to fitness,” observes wellness coach Rajiv Ambat.
“Conversations around stress management, mental health and regulating cortisol levels have entered mainstream wellness culture, making yoga, breathing exercises and mindfulness practices particularly relevant. Ancient solution for modern problems.”
Perhaps that explains yoga’s enduring appeal. Like Cape Verde’s Morabeza, it offers a counterpoint to the pressures of modern life — an invitation to slow down, breathe deeply and reconnect with oneself.
In zen mode.
This story was reported by Niveditha Sreejith for TNIE – Kerala, with inputs from Smriti Saraswati.